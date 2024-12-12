Introducing a new global certification program for software integrators, streamlining IoT development and accelerating innovation.

1NCE's Partner Initiative expands its platform's reach now the largest global IoT network in the cloud by training top integrators for cost-effective, seamless IoT solutions that work across all industries.

Certified integrators increase customer success by accelerating project timelines by months and reducing implementation costs by up to 50 percent.

1NCE, one of the fastest-growing companies in the Internet of Things (IoT), announces the launch of its Certified Integrators Program (CIP). The program empowers external software developers to integrate seamlessly with 1NCE's IoT platform, simplifying the development of connected solutions and enhancing customer success.

The program marks a new step for 1NCE's Partner Initiative, which counts more than 80 companies supporting 1NCE and its 23,000 customers managing 30 million endpoints worldwide. By offering hands-on training and certification, 1NCE equips integrators with tools to deliver streamlined, cost-effective IoT implementations for businesses across industries.

A key aspect of 1NCE's strategy is its dedication to providing open access, enabling top software developers to collaboratively build connected products on the 1NCE platform. The CIP starts with a comprehensive education program for partners to become certified experts in 1NCE's IoT platform, then continues with teaching tools that equip integrators with the skills needed to design and implement optimized solutions tailored to customer needs.

As of today, a dynamic group of 10 integrators from eight countries have successfully completed the certification process. These rising industry leaders are now better positioned to help customers develop connected products using the 1NCE platform ensuring seamless integration, faster time-to-market and reduced costs.

These integrators selected for their technical expertise and proven track record in IoT innovation specialize in software development, device-to-cloud integration and advanced analytics.

Centri Group Inc. (United States): Centri crafts state-of-the-art full-stack IoT solutions that turn ambitious ideas into market-ready products.

Codico GmbH (Austria): CODICO is a name that stands for the Design-In distribution of high-quality active and passive electronic components and interconnect systems.

Device Insight GmbH (Germany): Device Insight has been assisting companies in digitalization within the realms of IoT, Analytics AI for more than 20 years.

Emerge Soft (Poland): Emerge Soft specializes in development and integration of advanced IoT solutions, harnessing the power of connectivity.

Fixme GmbH (Germany): FIXME specializes in rapid, sustainable engineering solutions.

JSC SoftTeco LT (Lithuania): SoftTeco is an international IT company specializing in custom software development, mobile app solutions, and IT consulting.

Meritech Co. Ltd. (Japan): Meritech's monoZ facilitates the transformation of physical products into smart and advanced systems swiftly and economically, empowering users with enhanced capabilities and operational efficiencies.

Saijai Tech Co., Ltd. (Thailand): Saijai is a tech startup specializing in the development of IoT, IIoT, and Smart City solutions.

Spring Computing Technologies Inc. (United States): SpringCT is a technology research and development company offering entire spectrum of product lifecycle services in IoT space.

Suntech USA International (South Korea): Suntech ST SUNLAB specializes in the design and manufacturing of both standard and custom hardware solutions for fleet management, vehicle security, driver behavior, fuel saving, asset cargo tracking and insurance telematics.

Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer at 1NCE: "When you set a new standard for building and managing connected products, you can't do it alone. We've seen that our most successful customers work with partners. That's why we've opened 1NCE's doors to welcome the best minds in IoT."

1NCE plans to expand the Certified Integrators Program, onboarding more partners globally and rolling out advanced training modules. This initiative underscores 1NCE's commitment to fostering a collaborative IoT ecosystem where innovation thrives.

New customers can get started today at the 1NCE online shop. Support is available in 25 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 173 countries and regions. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

