BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Weekly Jobless Claims as well as the Producer Price Inflation for November might be the highlights on Thursday.During the Asian trading hours, the dollar held steady and gold nudged higher. On the expectation of a sanction on Russia's crude, oil extended overnight gains.Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mixed.As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 88.50 points.The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 347.65 points or 1.8 percent to a new record closing high of 20,034.89, while the S&P 500 climbed 49.28 points or 0.8 percent to 6,084.19.On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 220K, while it was up 224K in the prior week.The PPI-Final Demand for November is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.The Quarterly Services Survey for the third quarter will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenues were up 2.2 percent. Information revenue for the previous quarter grew 1.9 percent.The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 30 bcf.Five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement is expected at 11.00 pm ET.Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET and 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.The Fed balance sheet is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at 46.896 trillion.Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.85 percent to 3,461.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.20 percent to 20,397.05.Japanese markets ended sharply higher. The Nikkei average closed up 1.21 percent at 39,849.14. The broader Topix index settled 0.86 percent higher at 2,773.03.Australian markets fell modestly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.28 percent to 8,330.30. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.27 percent lower at 8,586.90.European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 4.17 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 1.59 points or 0.01 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 4.81 points or 0.06 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 13.60 points or 0.12 percent.Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.028 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX