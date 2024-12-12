Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
12.12.2024 14:38 Uhr
REEF: First Exclusive Offering of Luxury Ski-in Ski-Out Condos Launches at Deer Valley East Village

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Cormont at Deer Valley® East Village, a luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One and Tower Five, offering 103 exclusive residences. Now available to the public for reservation, Cormont combines premier ski-in, ski-out access with world-class amenities and a commitment to sustainability.

"Cormont is a once in a generation type of development," said Jared Lucero, CEO of REEF. "It is the type of development that changes a place for decades to come."

Anticipated to welcome residents in summer 2027, Cormont comprises five modern residential towers with an estimated 350 fully furnished units that will surround the grand plaza and provide access to all the activities, events, dining and shopping.

With expansive views of the plaza below, Deer Valley ski runs above and a panorama of lake and mountain ranges, these residences range from one-bedroom condos to spacious four and five-bedroom penthouses. Priced between $1.7 and $9.75 million, owners will have the option to offer nightly rentals.

"Whether you are creating new family traditions, looking for an escape from the city or searching for your ideal vacation spot, we are building a place where you feel you belong from the moment you arrive," said Lucero. "It's about offering each resident a place to relax, recharge and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Designed by architectural firms Gomez Vazquez International and FFKR Architects, Cormont is planned to be a haven of relaxation amidst the village with mountains to the west and waters to the east. Each tower is designed with temperature-controlled underground parking and lobbies opening to curated dining venues and world-class shopping.

Tower One has already begun excavation. It will be home to the property's porte cochère and reception lobby with an adjoining cafe and dining area. Its plaza level will host multiple lounges, outdoor terraces, a fitness center with a hot tub, sauna, cold plunge and private showers.

Throughout all five towers, residents will find state-of-the-art guest lobbies, lounge areas, fitness facilities and a pool with sundecks facing the Jordanelle Reservoir. Cormont owners and guests will have ski valet services located at the Deer Valley East Village ski beach, serviced by two ski-lifts and a high-capacity gondola to the slopes.

Cormont's sustainability features include energy-efficient building materials, water-conserving landscaping and dark sky-compliant lighting. Enhanced insulation and reduced air infiltration improve energy efficiency across seasonal changes, while water-saving irrigation systems and drought-tolerant plants help protect local water resources. Dark sky-compliant lighting minimizes light pollution, preserving the natural environment.

At the center of Deer Valley East Village, Cormont is planned to serve as the basecamp for adventure and mountain living. Residents will have exclusive access to the expanded 3,700 acres of ski terrain and 238 ski runs.

Deer Valley East Village, a new luxury pedestrian-focused destination resort, is set to debut as part of Deer Valley's Expanded Excellence. For more information about Cormont, visit https://cormontatdeervalley.com/.

Contact Information

Carlee Gettman
Public Relations Manager
carlee@connectedcommunications.com
702-824-7736

SOURCE: REEF



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
