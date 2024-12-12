WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November.The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in November after rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in October.Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.2 percent, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 3.0 percent in November from an upwardly revised 2.6 percent in October.The annual rate of producer price growth was expected to rise to 2.6 percent from the 2.4 percent originally reported for the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX