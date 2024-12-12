Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.: CIL Announces Breakthrough in Benzene Recovery, Addressing Cost, Environmental, and Supply Challenges for OLED Display Manufacturers

TEWKSBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) has successfully developed and implemented a game-changing benzene-d6 recovery program, addressing major pain points for manufacturers of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. This innovative service reduces costs, minimizes environmental impact, and conserves scarce deuterium supplies.

OLED display producers rely heavily on deuterated benzene (benzene-d6) as a critical starting material in their synthesis processes. However, this results in significant quantities of depleted benzene-d6, which is no longer usable but still retains considerable deuterium value. The disposal of such depleted material poses environmental challenges and substantial expenses.

CIL's benzene-recovery program offers a transformative solution. Customers can now return their depleted benzene-d6 to CIL, where it undergoes a proprietary re-enrichment process to restore it to virgin material quality. This service is available at a significant cost savings compared to new benzene-d6, providing significant economic benefits.

Beyond the financial advantages, the program has far-reaching environmental and supply implications. It eliminates the need for costly disposal, reduces the demand on increasingly scarce deuterium (derived from heavy water, D2O) and conserves this vital resource for its growing applications in science, medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor production.

Recycling offers several sustainable benefits. It reduces pollution by releasing fewer chemicals into the environment. Recycling also saves energy, as reprocessing chemicals like benzene requires less energy than producing them from raw materials. This leads to lower greenhouse gas emissions, helping to combat climate change.

"This initiative underscores CIL's commitment to collaboration and innovation in addressing our customers' most pressing challenges," said Cliff Caldwell, CEO of CIL. "By recovering and re-enriching depleted benzene-d6, we create a circular economy approach that is both economically and environmentally sustainable. As the world's largest supplier of benzene-d6, we are uniquely positioned to deliver this groundbreaking service."

CIL's benzene recovery program is the result of 12 months of dedicated development, expansion, and rigorous testing to ensure reliable capacity and uncompromising quality. CIL invites interested parties to inquire about the program's details and how to participate.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX, located in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com .

