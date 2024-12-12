CAMP Systems: Quantum Control and CORRIDOR Jointly Launch SalesEdge Quoting and AI Solutions Suite

Transforming Aviation Parts Sales With Integrated, Intelligent and Web-Based Solutions

CAMP Systems' portfolio companies Quantum Control and CORRIDOR, leaders in aviation ERP and workflow automation, proudly announce the launch of SalesEdge Quoting and the first offering of their AI Solutions Suite, the beta version of the AI-Based Automated Parts Pricing Tool. These innovative technologies are poised to revolutionize how aviation parts sellers manage quoting processes and price their inventory, addressing critical inefficiencies that often slow down operations and impact sales profitability.

SalesEdge Quoting, a fully web-based module for Quantum and CORRIDOR, simplifies the quoting process by consolidating RFQs from multiple parts marketplaces, emails, and manual entries into a single, streamlined system. Aviation parts sellers often face challenges managing quotes across multiple parts marketplaces, emails, and phone calls - making the process time-consuming and error-prone. SalesEdge Quoting solves this problem, enabling sellers to prioritize, respond, and manage quotes faster and more accurately.

Additionally, SalesEdge Quoting's web-based interface functions as an extension of customers' existing Quantum and CORRIDOR systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud. For on-premise setups, SalesEdge virtualizes the ERP quoting functionality in the cloud, a unique feature that sets it apart from other solutions in the market, which typically work as standalone tools without ERP integration. Real-time synchronization with Quantum and CORRIDOR data provides visibility into customer history, previous quotes, pricing, and available inventory, enhancing operational efficiency and quoting accuracy.

CAMP is launching its AI Solutions Suite to address the need for a seamless transition to advanced technologies in the aviation aftermarket, ensuring that customers can adopt new solutions without compromising their existing investments or data privacy. Leveraging over 50 years of extensive industry data and experience, CAMP's AI Solutions Suite delivers smarter, data-driven insights, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. This suite integrates with the broader CAMP ecosystem to amplify value, making it easier for customers to embrace innovation while safeguarding their current operations.

The AI-Based Automated Parts Pricing Tool addresses two major challenges: the complexity of pricing and the overwhelming volume of quotes. Pricing typically requires skilled sales reps to balance historical data, market trends, margin targets, and customer behaviors. The AI tool automates this process, analyzing all relevant factors in real-time to ensure optimal pricing decisions. The AI acts as a "spell checker" for pricing, verifying quotes set by sales reps or automating the process when the team is stretched or as a fully automated pricing engine that can price large volume of parts autonomously. Built and trained on each customer's proprietary ERP data, it ensures secure, personalized pricing strategies that give businesses a competitive edge by going beyond market data. The tool elevates the performance of all sales reps to the level of top performers by capturing the knowledge and methods of the best reps. This ensures consistent, top-tier productivity across the entire sales team.

