12.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
Coronado Research announce appointment of Dr. Jennifer Bradford as VP, Head of Data Science

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research announced today that Dr. Jennifer Bradford has been appointed as VP, Head of Data Science. Jennifer has a diverse background spanning both academia and industry with a proven track record in leading the development and implementation of customer-centric digital solutions, including AI and data science, within the pharmaceutical industry. Jennifer excels in leading cross-functional technical teams and collaborating closely with stakeholders to ensure teams extract maximum value from their data.

With extensive experience working at the intersection of digital and clinical in industry and academia, she has played a key role in applying cutting-edge digital innovations to drive scientific advancement and optimise data-driven outcomes.

Coronado Research Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Jennifer Visser-Rogers said, "Jenny brings a wealth of experience in data science, and is expert in using AI and data science to help companies extract value from their data. She will support our vision of advancing pharmaceutical research through cutting-edge data-driven clinical trials that leverage emerging technologies to create a more effective and equitable model."

Jennifer Bradford commented, "Many companies know that technology has the capability to transform their drug development programmes but don't know how to get started. It can be challenging for companies to know how to utilise AI and digital solutions, and I am excited that Coronado Research will be offering support to unlock the potential of these technologies."

She added, "I will be working cross-functionally in Coronado so that customers can access data-driven approaches with advanced analytics, AI, and data visualisations across the entire drug development continuum."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to 'join-the-dots' between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com

Website: www.coronado-research.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coronado-research-announce-appointment-of-dr-jennifer-bradford-as-vp-head-of-data-science-302330146.html

