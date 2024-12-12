Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 15:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HashKey Chain Launches $50 Million Atlas Grant Program to Empower Global Web3 Developers

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, HashKey Chain announced the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to support global Web3 projects. This initiative aims to drive innovation in the OP Stack ecosystem, accelerate HashKey Chain's application layer growth, and boost on-chain adoption.

HashKey Chain's $50M Atlas Grant: Advancing Web3 Development in Finance and Innovation

HashKey Chain leverages OP Stack technology to enhance transaction speed and reduce fees. This open-source framework powers Optimism's L2 Rollup and allows developers to build customizable Layer 2 blockchains with Ethereum's security.

The grant pool includes $50 million in HSK tokens, with $10 million allocated initially. Funding is tied to milestone achievements by developers and teams building on HashKey Chain.

Key Areas of Focus:

  • RWA (Real-World Assets): Tokenization of financial assets for liquidity and transparency.
  • PayFi, stablecoins, and BTCFi: Driving blockchain adoption in finance.

Hong Kong's role as a financial hub makes it ideal for RWA tokenization, aligning with HashKey Chain's compliance-focused strategy to bring traditional financial products on-chain.

CEO Statement:
"We are excited to announce the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to the global market," said Kay, CEO of HashKey Chain. "We hope individuals, teams, and organizations joining the HashKey Chain ecosystem share a strong confidence in the future of the crypto industry. Together with HashKey Chain, we aim to build a thriving and open Web3 ecosystem, creating groundbreaking applications with real traction across major blockchains while achieving meaningful returns in the process."

The first phase allocates $10 million in HSK tokens, with applications open from December 10, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Grant recipients will be announced on January 20, 2025.

X:@HashKeyHSK

Application: https://github.com/orgs/HashkeyHSK/discussions/new?category=session-1


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579520/HashKey_Chain_s__50M_Atlas_Grant_Advancing_Web3_Development_Finance_Innovation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579882/HashKey_Chain_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hashkey-chain-launches-50-million-atlas-grant-program-to-empower-global-web3-developers-302330308.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.