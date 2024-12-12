Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
11.12.24
15:45 Uhr
17,400 Euro
-0,140
-0,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,78018,11017:11
17,79018,14017:10
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 16:00 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu develops world's first multi-AI agent security technology to protect against vulnerabilities and new threats

Finanznachrichten News

Collaboration among AI agents specialized in security with skills and knowledges of attacks and protection

News Facts:

  • New multi-AI agent security technology leverages collaborating AI agents to protect against cyberattacks before they occur and address the increasing sophistication and frequency of modern threats
  • Multiple AI agents specializing in attack detection, defense, and business continuity testing, enabling organizations to address vulnerabilities and new threats proactively
  • Proactive approach to security significantly reduces response times to vulnerabilities, mitigating the risks associated with the rapid evolution of cyberattack techniques and the proliferation of generative AI

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced that it has developed a multi-AI agent security technology as a core technology of its AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi. The system coordinates multiple AI agents with different specialties to simulate cyberattacks, protection strategies, and business continuity measures, thereby helping companies and public organizations to develop and enact proactive security measures against new threats and vulnerabilities.

The system comprises three main technologies: Security AI agent, multi-AI agent collaboration and generative AI security enhancement.

Fujitsu will commence field trials of the technology for generative AI security enhancement in partnership with Cohere Inc., beginning December 2024 and plans to release part of the multi-AI agent collaboration technology as open-source software (OSS) on OpenHands, an AI agent platform developed with the strong support of AI research world leader Carnegie Mellon University, in January 2025. Starting in March 2025, the full suite of technologies will be rolled out globally and offered on a trial basis.

Fujitsu's multi-AI agent security technology empowers IT system administrators and operations personnel, even those without specialized security expertise, to build applications that enable proactive security measures. It ensures the safe and secure implementation of generative AI within enterprise IT systems, allowing organizations to fully leverage the benefits of this technology while mitigating associated risks.

Fujitsu is committed to contributing to the development of a trustworthy digital society where prosperity and stability coexist, as outlined in its materiality approach. Fujitsu's newly developed multi-AI agent security technology represents a significant step towards delivering on that commitment.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-develops-worlds-first-multi-ai-agent-security-technology-to-protect-against-vulnerabilities-and-new-threats-302330376.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.