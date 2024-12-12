The "Italy Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs, Market Size Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction industry in Italy is expected to grow by 3.5% to reach EUR 17.00 billion in 2024.
The medium to long-term growth story in Italy remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in Italy is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.3% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 19.40 billion by 2028.
This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Italy. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
- In-depth Understanding of Prefabricated/Precast Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 50+ market segments.
- Deeper Segmentation of Prefabricated Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by prefabricated products, materials, and construction sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prefabricated/precast construction industry in Italy.
- Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the prefabricated/precast market size. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
- End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Italy.
- Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Italy.
- Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron steel, concrete, glass, and other.
- Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns beams, and other.
Italy by Prefabricated Product
- Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Iron Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
Italy by Prefabrication Construction Sector
- Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
- Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)
Italy by Building Construction Sector
- Residential
- Single-Family
- Multi Family
- Commercial
- Office
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Other
- Institutional
- Industrial
Italy by Prefabrication Methods
- Panelised construction
- Modular (Volumetric) construction
- Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Italy by Prefabricated Material
- Aluminium
- Wood
- Iron Steel
- Concrete
- Glass
- Other
Italy by Prefabricated Product
- Building Superstructure
- Roof Construction
- Floor Construction
- Interior Room Modules
- Exterior Walls
- Columns Beams
- Other
