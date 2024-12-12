Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
12.12.24
15:44 Uhr
12.12.2024 16:26 Uhr
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success in the Making: Joshua Liebzeit, Portage, WI

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Saint-Gobain

Starting off as a temp, Joshua Liebzeit never dreamed his position at Saint-Gobain Life Sciences would turn into a career as a first shift lead, bringing endless opportunities and personal growth. Find your place At Saint-Gobain North America.

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America here

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Success in the Making

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
