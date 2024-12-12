Anzeige
12.12.2024 18:10 Uhr
Cyderes: Cyders Fortifies Cyber Defense Capabilities with Outpost Security Acquisition

Finanznachrichten News

Enhanced Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) Technology Boosts Precision and Proactive Threat Response

Toronto / London / Kansas City, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO / LONDON / KANSAS CITY, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of Outpost Security, a firm renowned for its managed security services and incident response expertise. This acquisition strengthens Cyderes' already impressive cybersecurity capabilities and furthers its global expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver cutting-edge security solutions across industries.

"As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the ability to reduce noise and focus on what matters most is critical," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. "Outpost Security's expertise in Splunk and its advanced Risk-Based Alerting (RBA) technology equips us to deliver exceptional results for clients - reducing alert fatigue, prioritizing actionable intelligence, and enabling faster response times. This is not just an acquisition; it's a transformation of how businesses approach threat detection and mitigation."

The integration of Outpost's advanced RBA technology into Cyderes' portfolio transforms the ability to:

  • Cut Through Noise: Streamline alerts by reducing volume while increasing the fidelity of critical notifications
  • Identify Anomalous Behavior: Generate actionable internal threat intelligence to pinpoint and address deviations from normal activity
  • Optimize Data Sources: Turn noisy, traditional sources into high-value detections aligned with leading frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK, CIS18, and the Cyber Kill Chain
  • Build a Dynamic Risk Library: Leverage metadata-enriched insights to enhance both manual analysis and machine learning applications

Recognized as a 'Pioneer Managed Security Service Provider' in the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards, Cyderes continues to innovate, building solutions and relationships that drive exceptional service to clients in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Outpost's RBA technology will integrate seamlessly with Cyderes' DARC4 Labs, enhancing its award-winning threat intelligence platform. This fusion enables faster detection, enriched visibility, and proactive security adjustments, positioning clients to outpace even the most sophisticated threat actors.

"Cyderes shares our vision for advancing security with Splunk as a core foundation," said Will Robus, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Outpost Security. "Together, we'll rapidly enhance the security programs of our customers with the added power of automation and a proactive approach."

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, Cyderes is positioning itself as the partner of choice for enterprises seeking comprehensive, 24/7 cybersecurity defense. By integrating best-in-class technology with industry-leading expertise, Cyderes reaffirms its commitment to staying ahead of sophisticated threats and delivering meaningful, proactive protection for businesses across industries.

About Cyderes
Founded in 2003, Cyderes is a leading provider of Cyber Defense and Response services, specializing in managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), and professional services. With a team of 900 cybersecurity experts and operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, Cyderes helps enterprises manage and mitigate cyber risk, protecting against the world's most complex and evolving threats.

About Outpost Security
Outpost Security, founded in 2019, is a boutique cyber defense firm focused on enterprise security and Risk-Based Alerting (RBA). Recognized for its expertise in Splunk, Outpost is one of just seven global organizations to hold Built ELITE Status with Splunk Partnerverse.

  • Cyders Fortifies Cyber Defense Capabilities with Outpost Security Acquisition (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30aabf97-cfa7-4d0d-a197-34fbcae1cd3c)

