Kering: Louise Trotter appointed Creative Director of Bottega Veneta

December 12, 2024

LOUISE TROTTER APPOINTED CREATIVE DIRECTOR

OF BOTTEGA VENETA

Kering and Bottega Veneta are delighted to announce the appointment of Louise Trotter as the new Creative Director for the House, marking the opening of an exciting new chapter in the brand's creative journey.

Louise Trotter, Creative Director of Carven, is celebrated for her ability to draw inspiration from real life and meticulous approach to craftsmanship. She will join Bottega Veneta at the end of January 2025.

As we welcome Louise, we extend our gratitude to Matthieu Blazy for his transformative contributions during his three years as Creative Director and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said: "I am pleased to welcome Louise as our new Creative Director. Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision. Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance. I also want to express my profound appreciation for Matthieu, who has been an extraordinary partner in infusing our brand with desirability, emotional resonance, and intellectual identity."



Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development added: "Louise brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Bottega Veneta's tradition of bold creativity and unparalleled excellence. She is the ideal creative talent to carry forward, alongside Leo Rongone and the Bottega Veneta team, the remarkable journey initiated with Matthieu Blazy, to whom I extend my heartfelt gratitude for his visionary creativity."



Louise Trotter said: "I am deeply honored to join Bottega Veneta as Creative Director. The House's storied legacy of artistry and innovation is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its future and celebrate its timeless vision."

Photograph available here

Credit: © Bottega Veneta

