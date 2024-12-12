DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: H1 2024/25 RESULTS

Paris, 12 December 2024, 5.45 p.m. PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT H1 2024/25 RESULTS Record results Continuation of the remarkable momentum of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, with over 5 million unique players to date Strong H1 back catalog performance Annual targets confirmed and significant reduction in net debt expected Record H1 2024/25: revenue of EUR234.3m and EBITA of EUR48.3m Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2 ? Among the Top 5 worldwide best sellers on Steam over Thanksgiving[1] ? Exceptional player reviews, with 94%[2] positive ratings ? Favourable brand calendar for extending player engagement: -- Release of a major game update on 10 December and broadcast on the Prime Video platform of the episode "And They Shall Know No Fear", dedicated to the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine universe, from the highly anticipated "Secret Level" TV show -- Multiple awards: longlisted in seven categories in the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards, including "Best Game of the Year", and nominated in the "Best Multiplayer Game" and "Best Action Game" categories at "The Games Awards" PULLUP Entertainment's game portfolio is perfectly positioned in the dynamic segment of AA and independent games with uncompromising gameplay ? Train Sim World 5 continues to outperform previous versions thanks to its powerful Live model ? Solid combined performance for the three independent games launched since the start of the fiscal third quarter, Metal Slug Tactics, Void Crew and Drova - Forsaken Kin, with excellent player ratings on Steam PARIS, FRANCE - 12 December 2024 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL), a collective of internationally recognised talents in the publishing and creation of original video game content, is announcing its results for the first half of the 2024/25 fiscal year ended 30 September 2024. Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy CEO of PULLUP Entertainment, commented: "These excellent results reflect the relevance of PULLUP Entertainment AA and indie games positioning, targeting particularly dynamic segments with passionate and highly engaged communities of players. Our titles, with their demanding gameplay, meet the current players' expectations for uncompromising experiences, as evidenced by the very high ratings[3] on Steam for our last five releases. Our record-breaking results also illustrate the benefits gained from the organization's growing maturity and discipline. They further strengthen our visibility and confidence for the upcoming fiscal years." Aurélien Briand, Chief Financial Officer, said: "Our record first-half financial results reflect the historical performance of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and, to a lesser extent, the strong momentum of our back catalogue. EBITA amounted to EUR48.3m and came hand in hand with strong cash generation, excluding the WCR impact. As a result, earnings are expected to rise sharply over the year and net debt to be significantly reduced." Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO, said: "Our strategy is clear, execution comes first and we are demonstrating it. We have an ambitious line-up to deliver in the coming years, including, for next fiscal year, Memories in Orbit, Roadcraft, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, and particularly exciting Dotemu games that will be unveiled very soon. We are fully committed to creating strong value for the Group and all PULLUP Entertainment shareholders." CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT MONITORED BY MANAGEMENT (half-year ended 30 September 2024) (in millions of euros) H1 H1 Variation 2024/25 2023/24 % Revenue 234.3 85.0 176% Cost of goods sold (112.0) (38.8) 189% Development costs (46.3) (25.0) 86% Other income 1.0 (0.6) nm. Gross margin 77.0 33% 20.7 24% 273% Production costs (8.4) (7.2) 18% Sales and marketing expenses (13.5) (10.8) 25% General and administration expenses (10.0) (6.5) 53% Other operating income (expenses) including Tax Credits 3.2 2.4 33% EBITA 48.3 21% (1.5) 15% nm. Amortization of goodwill & of intangible assets identified through business (8.2) (5.9) 39% combination Financial profit (loss) (4.1) (2.6) 156% Extraordinary profit (loss) (4.4) (0.0) nm. Income tax excluding Tax Credit (9.9) (1.1) nm. Net profit (loss) from equity affiliates 0.1 (0.1) nm. Consolidated net profit (loss) 21.8 9% (11.1) 5% nm. Minority interests 0.3 (0.4) nm. Net profit (loss), group Share 22.1 9% (11.5) 4% nm. Diluted earnings per share 2.85 (1.86) nm. EBITA 48.3 21% (1.5) 15% nm. D&A and provisions (47.3) (25.4) 186% EBITDA 95.5 41% 23.9 31% 299%

In EUR millions H1 H1 Variation % 2024/25 2023/24 Catalog 164.1 23.1 x7.1 Back catalog 64.9 58.6 11% Other 5.3 3.4 58% Group Revenue 234.3 85.0 +176%

For the first half of the year, revenue amounted to EUR234.3m, for a substantial 176% increase. In the second quarter alone, Group revenue stood at a record EUR200.1m, compared with the annual 12-month record of EUR194.1m in 2022/23.

Catalog revenue totalled EUR164.1m in the first half of the year, compared with EUR23.1m in the first six months of FY 2023/24.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, inspired by the iconic world of Games Workshop, is the most successful launch in the history of the PULLUP Entertainment group. The game has already attracted more than five million unique players to date. A major update with free playable content and an optimised experience for all players was released on 10 December; this update also includes paid cosmetic content.

Train Sim World 5, developed by Dovetail Games, has, as of today, outstripped the previous versions in terms of revenue, acquisition and activity.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Train Sim World 5 are receiving substantial Live support and are part of PULLUP Entertainment's ambition to build a catalogue of games with recurring revenue.

Back catalog amounted to EUR64.9m in the fiscal first half, up 11% compared with the previous year. The high-quality content of PULLUP Entertainment's game portfolio and its highly engaged communities are valuable and attractive assets for building recurring revenues for the Group.

Main items of the income statement[4]

EBITA amounted to EUR48.3m, compared with -EUR1.5m in H1 2023/24. This considerable increase reflects the record revenue generated over the semester. Net income Group share amounted to EUR22.1m and net income per share stood at EUR2.85, compared with -EUR11.5m and -EUR1.86 respectively in H1 2023/24. EBITDA, at 95,5 MEUR versus 23,9 MEUR last year, also reflects the first half record performance.

Main items of the cash flow statement

Operating cash flow rose sharply to -EUR12.2m (versus -EUR41.3m in H1 2023/24) despite a sharp temporary EUR55.0m increase in WCR stemming from the end-of-semester launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Main balance sheet items

At 30 September 2024, gross cash amounted to EUR22.7m. Net debt[5] came out at EUR127.2m, a slight improvement compared with EUR132.6m at 31 March 2024.

Targets confirmed

For FY 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment expects very strong annual revenue growth, a very significant rebound in results and a significant reduction in net debt.

The Group also expects to exceed, in the current fiscal year and the next two fiscal years, its record performance posted in fiscal year 2022/23 (revenue and EBITA). This performance will be driven by a powerful portfolio of new releases, a robust back catalogue and the development of Live operations.

PULLUP Entertainment approves a share buyback program

The Board of Directors of PULLUP Entertainment has approved on 10 December 2024 a share buyback program using the authorisation granted by the 26 September 2024 General Meeting.

The buybacks will be completed subject to market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The program is detailed in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

