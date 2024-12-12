DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Dec-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 12 December 2024 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares and have therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 12 December 2024 as set out below (the "DSBP Awards"). PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Johan Lundgren 78,639 Kenton Jarvis 48,519 Robert Birge 15,041 Sophie Dekkers 22,497 Thomas Haagensen 13,087 Rebecca Mills 12,309 David Morgan 17,614 Garry Wilson 24,651

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the DSBP Awards. The DSBP awards shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 12 December 2024 as set out below (the "RSP Awards").

Number of shares PDMR subject to Award Kenton Jarvis 99,064 Robert Birge 57,142 Sophie Dekkers 76,550 Thomas Haagensen 49,718 Rebecca Mills 49,761 David Morgan 65,812 Garry Wilson 88,326

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. RSP Awards to Kenton Jarvis will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The award to Kenton Jarvis is based on his current opportunity under the Company's Remuneration Policy as CFO. A further grant will be made shortly after he has commenced the CEO role to reflect his revised RSP opportunity, as set out in the 2024 Annual Report.

Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website. 3. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below:

Vesting Number of shares Number of shares sold to cover Number of shares Name Transaction vesting tax liabilities* retained date Robert Birge Vesting of nil cost 12.12.2024 81,473 38,389 43,084 conditional RSP Awards

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.88 on 12 December 2024.

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Johan Lundgren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 78,639

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 78,639

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Kenton Jarvis a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 48,519

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 48,519

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet

Restricted Share Plan.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 99,064

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 99,064

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Robert Birge a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus

