Dow Jones News
12.12.2024 18:31 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Dec-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
12 December 2024 
 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares and 
  have therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 12 December 2024 as set out 
  below (the "DSBP Awards"). 
PDMR       Number of shares subject to Award 
Johan Lundgren  78,639 
Kenton Jarvis  48,519 
Robert Birge   15,041 
Sophie Dekkers  22,497 
Thomas Haagensen 13,087 
Rebecca Mills  12,309 
David Morgan   17,614 
Garry Wilson   24,651

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the DSBP Awards. The DSBP awards shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 12 December 2024 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). 

Number of shares 
PDMR 
         subject to Award 
Kenton Jarvis  99,064 
Robert Birge   57,142 
Sophie Dekkers  76,550 
Thomas Haagensen 49,718 
Rebecca Mills  49,761 
David Morgan   65,812 
Garry Wilson   88,326

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. RSP Awards to Kenton Jarvis will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

The award to Kenton Jarvis is based on his current opportunity under the Company's Remuneration Policy as CFO. A further grant will be made shortly after he has commenced the CEO role to reflect his revised RSP opportunity, as set out in the 2024 Annual Report.

Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website. 3. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below: 

Vesting  Number of shares Number of shares sold to cover Number of shares 
Name     Transaction               vesting     tax liabilities*        retained 
                      date 
Robert Birge Vesting of nil cost     12.12.2024 81,473      38,389             43,084 
       conditional RSP Awards

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.88 on 12 December 2024.

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

Institutional investors and analysts: 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0)7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Johan Lundgren 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment         Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                       2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                               Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                               ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred 
                               Share Bonus Plan. 
                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             Nil      78,639

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 78,639

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                                Kenton Jarvis 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment          Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                        2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred 
                                Share Bonus Plan. 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)              Nil      48,519

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 48,519

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet

Restricted Share Plan. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)             Nil      99,064

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 99,064

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         Robert Birge 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction      Grant of conditional awards under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
