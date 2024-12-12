Anzeige
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
12.12.24
14:30 Uhr
49,650 Euro
+0,400
+0,81 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,90049,15020:13
48,95049,10020:13
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 19:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 7,840 own shares at an average price of NOK 578,07 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 22,585 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4081413

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302330585.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
