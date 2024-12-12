Share capital reduction by way of cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP), which met today, decided to cancel 864,458 treasury shares, representing 1.42 of the share capital, pursuant to the authorization granted by the combined shareholders' meeting of April 13, 2023, under its 19th resolution.

Following this cancellation, Teleperformance SE directly holds 686,067 of its own shares, i.e. 1,1 of its share capital. The share capital now amounts to 149,685,912.50 euros divided into 59,874,365 shares carrying 61,361,910 gross voting rights.

The 864,458 shares cancelled were repurchased on the market as part of the share buyback programs implemented on April 13, 2023 and on May 23, 2024 following decisions of the Board of Directors on the same days, the description of said programs is available online on the website www.teleperformance.com

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

