Donnerstag, 12.12.2024

WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
12.12.24
16:54 Uhr
42,500 Euro
-0,560
-1,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 19:34 Uhr
59 Leser
Orion Oyj: Penalty payment to a member of Orion's Board of Directors for delay in notifying managers' transaction

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
12 DECEMBER 2024 at 20.30 EET


Penalty payment to a member of Orion's Board of Directors for delay in notifying managers' transaction

In accordance with the applicable regulations, Orion Corporation discloses the following information:

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 6,000 on Ari Lehtoranta, a member of the Board of Directors of Orion, because he failed to notify, by the deadline, the issuer (Orion Corporation) and the FIN-FSA of the acquisition of Orion's shares made on his own account on 28 April 2023. The notification obligation is based on the EU's Market Abuse Regulation.

The decision of the FIN-FSA is not yet legally binding. Lehtoranta has the right to appeal the decision to the Helsinki Administrative Court within 30 days of receipt of notice of the decision. Information on the legal validity of the decision is available on the FIN-FSA website.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


