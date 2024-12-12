'Confessions Of A CEO,' Featuring RFK Jr., Hits Theaters In January

Deepak Chopra, Blue Zones' Dan Buettner, Tom Gegax Sound Populist Alarm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Climate change, growing wealth inequality, and a tainted food system are pushing humanity to the brink. The new documentary "Confessions of a CEO: My Life in an Out-of-Balance World" challenges corporate America to take responsibility for its role - and its power to reform.

Featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Deepak Chopra, and Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner, the film is a bare-knuckled corporate critique told through the powerful true story of Tom Gegax, a once-toxic CEO who evolves from a profits-over-people, philandering executive going through cancer, divorce, and near-bankruptcy to a populist messenger.

Distributed by Virgil Films ("I Am Chris Farley"), "Confessions of a CEO" will premiere in select theaters this January, followed by a digital release on February 11 on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

"Corporations are driven by high profits, annual revenues, and shareholder value," says Kennedy, a nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the film's trailer. "They don't care about the land, the water, the people, the richness of life. You shouldn't be able to make money by poisoning public waterways and by poisoning the air."

The documentary explores the profoundly good and bad impacts of corporate America - a source of jobs and innovation as well as fountains of greed, corruption, and pollution. Drawing from his life, Gegax highlights the dangerous shift to prioritizing profits over people, exemplified by the stark rise in the CEO-to-average worker pay disparity.

"For too long I was Exhibit A for the toxic corporate greed that's suffocating Americans' quality of life and damaging the health of our planet," Gegax says. "Then I flipped the script to 'people over profits,' and I'm imploring corporate America to do the same."

Virgil Films, known for "Super Size Me," "Forks Over Knives," and "Restrepo," will handle all aspects of the film's release, including theatrical, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and television licensing.

About "Confessions of a CEO"

Tom Gegax is an entrepreneur and cofounder of Tires Plus Stores, where his strategic vision expanded the company from three Minneapolis gas stations to 150 locations and one of the largest independent tire retailers in America. Gegax's innovative customer service and operational efficiency drove the success of the company, now owned by Bridgestone. His life took a transformative turn when he faced up to philandering, cancer, divorce, and near-bankruptcy. The journey led Gegax to become a populist messenger and mentor to major American influencers. His "Confessions of a CEO" advocates for corporate reform and conscientious capitalism. See the trailer for "Confessions of a CEO."

