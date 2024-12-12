Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held at Cozen O'Connor LLP - 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2501, Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We want all of our shareholders to be aware of the current situation as there are many exciting events occurring for Spearmint in the short and medium term."

As a result of the strike and pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators' Co-ordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (Temporary Exemption) from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Requirements) and National Instrument 54-101 (Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer) to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike, the Company is advising shareholders that:

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters, all as more particularly described in the information circular: To determine and set the number of directors of the Company at four (4) until the next annual meeting; To elect directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting; To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting and to authorize the directors to set their remuneration; To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Electronic versions of the information circular, the form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials, as applicable, have been filed and are available on SEDAR+ and have been posted to the Company's website. The Company has satisfied all of the conditions to rely on, and is relying on, the exemption provided by the blanket order from the requirement to send proxy-related materials to its shareholders. The Company will provide copies of the applicable proxy-related materials by e-mail to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is continuing at no charge. Shareholders should reach out to the Company by e-mail at info@spearmintresources.ca or by phone at 604-646-6903. If you are a registered shareholder, please contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, at generalplanenquiries@computershare.com to submit a request for your individual control number to vote, then contact the Eproxy website to cast your vote for the coming meeting. Beneficial shareholders are shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary. Beneficial shareholders should contact their brokerage house or depository company or other intermediary and ask to obtain their voting control number and the steps of how to vote, which could include Internet voting, completing a form of proxy and e-mailing it, directing your broker over the phone on how you wish to vote, or some other method as described by your brokerage house or depository company. The voting deadline for the Company's coming meeting is 10 a.m. PST on Dec. 17, 2024.

About Spearmint Resources Inc.

Spearmint's projects include four projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project; and the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project and now the 1,945 acres George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick.

