Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Antanas Guoga, Chair and director of Sol Strategies Inc. (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., the "Company"), announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") regarding the Disposition ("Disposition") of 3,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company through transactions between December 10, 2024 and December 12, 2024, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 51,763,267 Common Shares and stock options entitling him to purchase up to 2,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 35.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 36.10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Disposition, Mr. Guoga held an aggregate of 48,763,267 Common Shares and stock options entitling him to purchase up to 2,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.70% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 33.59% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Guoga has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be requested by mail at: Antanas Guoga c/o Sol Strategies Inc., 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2, or by email at tonyguoga@icloud.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233586

SOURCE: Antanas Guoga