INVENTIVA: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of December 11, 2024

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), December 11, 2024 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Wednesday December 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva.

Mr. Frederic Cren proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mr. Pierre Broqua and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Eric Duranson, as secretary of the general meeting.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 59th resolution, which had been the subject of a negative recommendation by the Board of Directors. The 59th resolution would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the report of the Board of Directors (Schedules 1 to 4, pages 27 and seq.).

Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:

Total number of shares composing the share capital: 87 077 695

Total number of shares with voting rights: 86 962 703











Ordinary part Extraordinary part Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders Shares Votes

Shareholders present 2 13 000 13 000 2 13 000 13 000

Proxy to third parties 0 0 0 0 0 0

Proxy to the Chairman 111 4 701 495 4 770 465 111 4 701 495 4 770 465

Mail votes 72 64 628 619 76 624 677 72 64 628 619 76 624 677

TOTAL 185 69 343 114 81 408 142 185 69 343 114 81 408 142

Quorum 79,738 % 79,738 %

VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions



Resolution Result For Against Abstention Total number of votes cast Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 1 Adopted 81 065 229 99,58 % 341 425 0,42 % 1 488 -





81 406 654 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 2 Adopted 81 066 149 99,58 % 340 505 0,42 % 1 488 - 81 406 654 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 3 Adopted 64 373 078 99,40 % 386 537 0,60 % 16 648 527 - 64 759 615 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 4 Adopted 81 021 688 99,53 % 383 921 0,47 % 2 533 - 81 405 609 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 %

VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolutions



Resolution Result For Against Abstention Total number of votes cast Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 5 Adopted 81 357 493 99,96 % 31 297 0,04 % 19 352 - 81 388 790 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 6 Adopted 73 651 642 99,99 % 10 853 0,01 % 2 730 107 - 73 662 495 64 327 574 73,873 % 5 015 540 0 78,498 % 7 Adopted 73 651 972 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 7 745 647 - 73 662 495 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 8 Adopted 72 649 419 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 546 - 72 659 942 64 073 710 73,582 % 7 480 654 0 78,432 % 9 Adopted 74 537 483 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 3 544 556 - 74 548 006 66 027 534 75,826 % 3 315 580 0 78,935 % 10 Adopted 75 120 718 99,99 % 10 883 0,01 % 1 267 921 - 75 131 601 64 334 494 73,881 % 5 008 620 0 78,500 % 11 Adopted 72 946 906 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 921 - 72 957 429 62 160 322 71,384 % 7 182 792 0 77,914 % 12 Adopted 78 507 669 99,99 % 10 883 0,01 % 1 267 521 - 78 518 552 67 721 045 77,770 % 1 622 069 0 79,353 % 13 Adopted 75 603 876 99,99 % 10 883 0,01 % 1 267 521 - 75 614 759 64 817 252 74,436 % 4 525 862 0 78,626 % 14 Adopted 79 586 996 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 521 - 79 597 519 68 800 012 79,009 % 543 102 0 79,611 % 15 Adopted 77 112 497 99,99 % 10 883 0,01 % 2 323 555 - 77 123 380 67 381 907 77,381 % 1 961 207 0 79,271 % 16 Adopted 77 109 342 99,98 % 14 038 0,02 % 3 228 728 - 77 123 380 68 287 080 78,420 % 1 056 034 0 79,489 % 17 Adopted 78 074 460 99,98 % 14 038 0,02 % 1 267 921 - 78 088 498 67 291 391 77,277 % 2 051 723 0 79,249 % 18 Adopted 76 008 147 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 921 - 76 018 670 65 221 563 74,900 % 4 121 551 0 78,730 % 19 Adopted 78 923 202 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 521 - 78 933 725 68 136 218 78,247 % 1 206 896 0 79,453 % 20 Adopted 79 828 350 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 546 - 79 838 873 69 041 391 79,287 % 301 723 0 79,668 % 21 Adopted 79 828 050 99,99 % 10 523 0,01 % 1 267 846 - 79 838 573 69 041 391 79,287 % 301 723 0 79,668 % 22 Adopted 79 526 627 99,99 % 10 522 0,01 % 1 267 546 - 79 537 149 68 739 667 78,940 % 603 447 0 79,597 % 23 Adopted 81 359 867 99,96 % 33 095 0,04 % 15 180 - 81 392 962 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 24 Adopted 71 582 912 99,98 % 11 523 0,02 % 5 634 249 - 71 594 435 65 163 656 74,833 % 4 179 458 0 78,715 % 25 Adopted 71 583 312 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 6 726 444 - 71 594 834 66 256 250 76,088 % 3 086 864 0 78,993 % 26 Adopted 71 583 312 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 9 416 262 - 71 594 834 68 946 068 79,177 % 397 046 0 79,645 % 27 Adopted 71 583 672 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 9 616 857 - 71 595 194 69 147 023 79,408 % 196 091 0 79,693 % 28 Adopted 73 651 045 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 2 730 035 - 73 662 567 64 327 574 73,873 % 5 015 540 0 78,498 % 29 Adopted 73 651 045 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 7 745 575 - 73 662 567 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 30 Adopted 78 506 742 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 809 - 78 518 264 67 721 045 77,770 % 1 622 069 0 79,353 % 31 Adopted 75 602 949 99,98 % 11 523 0,02 % 1 267 808 - 75 614 472 64 817 252 74,436 % 4 525 862 0 78,626 % 32 Adopted 80 129 171 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 449 - 80 140 693 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 33 Adopted 81 369 605 99,97 % 21 077 0,03 % 17 460 - 81 390 682 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 34 Adopted 72 648 517 99,98 % 11 547 0,02 % 1 267 424 - 72 660 064 64 073 710 73,582 % 7 480 654 0 78,432 % 35 Adopted 74 536 581 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 3 544 459 - 74 548 103 66 027 534 75,826 % 3 315 580 0 78,935 % 36 Adopted 75 120 191 99,98 % 11 523 0,02 % 1 267 808 - 75 131 714 64 334 494 73,881 % 5 008 620 0 78,500 % 37 Adopted 72 946 380 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 1 267 448 - 72 957 902 62 160 322 71,384 % 7 182 792 0 77,914 % 38 Adopted 78 506 742 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 809 - 78 518 264 67 721 045 77,770 % 1 622 069 0 79,353 % 39 Adopted 75 603 309 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 1 267 449 - 75 614 831 64 817 252 74,436 % 4 525 862 0 78,626 % 40 Adopted 79 586 070 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 448 - 79 597 592 68 800 012 79,009 % 543 102 0 79,611 % 41 Adopted 77 111 571 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 2 323 842 - 77 123 093 67 381 907 77,381 % 1 961 207 0 79,271 % 42 Adopted 77 111 570 99,99 % 11 523 0,01 % 3 229 015 - 77 123 093 68 287 080 78,420 % 1 056 034 0 79,489 % 43 Adopted 78 077 449 99,99 % 11 547 0,01 % 1 267 423 - 78 088 996 67 291 391 77,277 % 2 051 723 0 79,249 % 44 Adopted 76 007 621 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 1 267 448 - 76 019 143 65 221 563 74,900 % 4 121 551 0 78,730 % 45 Adopted 78 922 276 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 448 - 78 933 798 68 136 218 78,247 % 1 206 896 0 79,453 % 46 Adopted 79 827 089 99,99 % 11 522 0,01 % 1 267 808 - 79 838 611 69 041 391 79,287 % 301 723 0 79,668 % 47 Adopted 79 827 088 99,99 % 8 522 0,01 % 1 270 809 - 79 835 610 69 041 391 79,287 % 301 723 0 79,668 % 48 Adopted 79 525 724 99,99 % 11 523 0,01 % 1 267 448 - 79 537 247 68 739 667 78,940 % 603 447 0 79,597 % 49 Adopted 81 369 446 99,97 % 20 777 0,03 % 17 919 - 81 390 223 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 50 Adopted 71 583 672 99,98 % 11 523 0,02 % 5 633 489 - 71 595 195 65 163 656 74,833 % 4 179 458 0 78,715 % 51 Adopted 71 583 673 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 6 726 083 - 71 595 195 66 256 250 76,088 % 3 086 864 0 78,993 % 52 Adopted 71 583 673 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 9 415 901 - 71 595 195 68 946 068 79,177 % 397 046 0 79,645 % 53 Adopted 71 583 673 99,99 % 8 522 0,01 % 9 619 856 - 71 592 195 69 147 023 79,408 % 196 091 0 79,693 % 54 Adopted 73 651 045 99,98 % 11 523 0,02 % 2 730 034 - 73 662 568 64 327 574 73,873 % 5 015 540 0 78,498 % 55 Adopted 73 651 046 99,98 % 11 522 0,02 % 7 745 574 - 73 662 568 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 56 Adopted 75 603 340 99,98 % 11 492 0,02 % 1 267 448 - 75 614 832 64 817 252 74,436 % 4 525 862 0 78,626 % 57 Adopted 80 129 201 99,99 % 11 493 0,01 % 1 267 448 - 80 140 694 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 58 Adopted 81 020 280 99,54 % 372 859 0,46 % 15 003 - 81 393 139 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 59 Rejected 7 685 904 9,76 % 71 063 231 90,24 % 2 659 007 - 78 749 135 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 60 Adopted 75 436 351 92,67 % 5 970 263 7,33 % 1 528 - 81 406 614 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 61 Adopted 81 029 215 99,54 % 376 299 0,46 % 2 628 - 81 405 514 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 62 Adopted 81 014 251 99,53 % 379 238 0,47 % 14 653 - 81 393 489 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 63 Adopted 79 403 905 99,54 % 367 540 0,46 % 1 636 697 - 79 771 445 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 %





VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions



Resolution Result For Against Abstention Total number of votes cast Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 64 Adopted 76 371 031 93,82 % 5 034 133 6,18 % 2 978 - 81 405 164 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 65 Adopted 72 500 044 99,51 % 359 596 0,49 % 8 548 502 - 72 859 640 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 % 66 Adopted 81 391 050 99,98 % 16 704 0,02 % 388 - 81 407 754 69 343 114 79,633 % 0 0 79,738 %

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva's lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva's pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva's decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA).

www.inventivapharma.com



