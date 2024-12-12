ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.798 billion, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $1.589 billion, or $3.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $62.151 billion from $57.799 billion last year.Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $1.798 Bln. vs. $1.589 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.04 vs. $3.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $62.151 Bln vs. $57.799 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX