Volkswagen's stock shows modest resilience with a 0.3% increase to €86.34, despite trading significantly below its 52-week high of €128.60. The automotive giant's current market position reflects broader structural challenges, with earnings per share declining notably compared to the previous year. Adding to investor concerns, the company plans to reduce its dividend from €9.06 to €6.41 per share. Despite these headwinds, market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €110.20, suggesting potential upside from current levels.

European Restructuring Initiative

In a significant strategic shift, Volkswagen is implementing comprehensive restructuring measures across its European operations. The company's Brussels facility, responsible for producing the electric SUV Q8 e-tron, faces imminent closure by the end of February, affecting approximately 3,000 employees. Negotiations for employee compensation packages continue, while the company explores additional cost-cutting measures, including the potential relocation of Golf production from Wolfsburg to facilities in Mexico or Poland, alongside targeted workforce cost reductions of up to 10%.

