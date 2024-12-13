CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.0457 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 1.2658 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0467 and 1.2670, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to more than a 2-week high of 153.09 and a 3-week high of 0.8931 from Thursday's closing quotes of 152.62 and 0.8920, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to a 2-day high of 0.6354, more than a 1-year high of 0.5758 and more than a 4-1/2-month high of 1.4244 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6367, 0.5769 and 1.4220, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 156.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the franc, 0.61 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX