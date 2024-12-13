Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.12.2024 06:34 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 13. Dezember

Finanznachrichten News

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 13. Dezember 

=== 
*** 07:30 DE/Munich Re, Ausblick 2025 (08:30 Analystenkonferenz) 
*** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise November 
*** 08:00 DE/Handelsbilanz Oktober 
     Handelsbilanz kalender- und saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE: +18,0 Mrd Euro 
     zuvor:  +17,0 Mrd Euro 
     Exporte 
     PROGNOSE: -3,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  -1,7% gg Vm 
     Importe 
     PROGNOSE: -1,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +2,1% gg Vm 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  -0,1% gg Vm 
     Drei-Monats-Rate 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq 
     zuvor:  +0,1% gg Vq 
*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  -51,1 Mrd GBP 
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,1% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  -0,5% gg Vm/-1,8% gg Vj 
*** 10:30 DE/Verband der chemischen Industrie (VCI), Konjunkturbericht, 
     Jahrespressekonferenz 2024 
*** 11:00 DE/Deutsche Bundesbank, Gesamtwirtschaftliche Prognose 
*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Oktober 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  -2,0% gg Vm/-2,8% gg Vj 
  11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise November 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,3% gg Vm 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/kla/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2024 00:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.