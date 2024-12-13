DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 13. Dezember
=== *** 07:30 DE/Munich Re, Ausblick 2025 (08:30 Analystenkonferenz) *** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise November *** 08:00 DE/Handelsbilanz Oktober Handelsbilanz kalender- und saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: +18,0 Mrd Euro zuvor: +17,0 Mrd Euro Exporte PROGNOSE: -3,0% gg Vm zuvor: -1,7% gg Vm Importe PROGNOSE: -1,0% gg Vm zuvor: +2,1% gg Vm *** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat Oktober PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: -0,1% gg Vm Drei-Monats-Rate PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq zuvor: +0,1% gg Vq *** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz Oktober PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: -51,1 Mrd GBP *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion Oktober PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,1% gg Vj zuvor: -0,5% gg Vm/-1,8% gg Vj *** 10:30 DE/Verband der chemischen Industrie (VCI), Konjunkturbericht, Jahrespressekonferenz 2024 *** 11:00 DE/Deutsche Bundesbank, Gesamtwirtschaftliche Prognose *** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Oktober Eurozone PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj zuvor: -2,0% gg Vm/-2,8% gg Vj 11:30 DE/Regierungs-Pk, Berlin *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise November Importpreise PROGNOSE: -0,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm ===
- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich
einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden
- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland
- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit
Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com
DJG/kch/apo/kla/sha
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 13, 2024 00:02 ET (05:02 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
© 2024 Dow Jones News