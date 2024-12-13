EQ Europe: New KPI - A Game Changer for Level21

This is how they measure and develop emotional intelligence in leadership and recruitment.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global management consulting firm Level21 is taking corporate culture to the next level by integrating the measurement and development of emotional intelligence into their leadership and recruitment.

"This solution has become a game changer for our company," says Peter Modig, CEO of Level21.

For many companies, translating values into action is a challenge. For Level21, whose core values are 'a warm heart and a cool head,' the solution was to measure and develop the skills that drive strong relationships and results.

EQ Europe's research-based tools have helped strengthen leadership, build better teams, and create stronger matches in recruitment.

"When we understand each other better, we can deliver a more powerful execution for our customers," continues Peter Modig.

Emotional intelligence is about increasing efficiency by building strong relationships, improving communication, and making better decisions. By integrating this into the company, Level21 has not only enhanced its corporate culture but also improved its financial results.

