Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 07:18 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHINT GLOBAL: CHINT's Solution of Energy Storage Empowers Business

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Large supermarkets, hotels, and other commercial facilities depend on energy to serve customers. Yet consistent, affordable power poses ongoing challenges. These are related to rising electricity costs, frequent infrastructure disruptions, and fluctuating demand meeting rigid supply.

CHINT's Solution of Energy Storage offers a strategic remedy. It enables properties to generate, store, and discharge their own solar power autonomously. A reliable and cost-effective electricity supply approach suppresses issues to strengthen businesses profitably.


Businesses face significant obstacles in securing the stable power they require to operate at full capability. Chief among the issues include high electricity costs, an unreliable distribution system, and an imbalance between energy supply and demand. CHINT's Solution of Energy Storage provides an optimal solution regarding how to save on electric bill. By integrating storage onto business properties, power can be generated and stored locally for on-site usage. During high business electricity rate periods, stored energy from off-peak times supports operations instead of drawing from the unstable grid.

As a well-established brand in the industry, CHINT offers a comprehensive energy storage solution tailored for commercial and industrial clients. This turnkey system integrates CHINT's high-quality solar modules, Inverter, PCS, lithium battery packs, and an advanced energy management system that controls power flow and allocation with high reliability, efficiency, safety and scalability.

This solution contains prefabricated substations and PVBx series PV Combiner Box Solution of CHINT. CHINT has been manufacturing prefabricated substations since 1998. More than 50,000 units have been provided to 1,500+ users in more than 30 industries. Now CHINT has two prefabricated substation production bases, located in Jiaxing & Xianyang, China. They cover a total area of 136,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 6,000 units.

The PVBx series PV Combiner Box Solution of CHINT collect the current from multiple photovoltaic modules for easy connection to inverters, and the current of single string up to 32A, the rated voltage up to 1500VDC, flexible enclosure material and configuration to meet users' needs and expectations.

Overall, CHINT's energy storage offers a future-proof way to stabilize the grid connection and bottom line through bill savings and resilience. By empowering businesses with their own reliable green energy plant, distributed storage drives success while supporting cleaner energy adoption.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580480/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chints-solution-of-energy-storage-empowers-business-302331092.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.