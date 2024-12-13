MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from France and Spain are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. GDP is forecast to grow 0.1 percent on month in October, offsetting the 0.1 percent fall in September. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 16.1 billion compared to a shortfall of GBP 16.3 billion in the previous month.In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's external trade and wholesale prices for November. Economists forecast the trade surplus to fall to EUR 15.7 billion in October from EUR 17.0 billion in September.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for November. Inflation was initially estimated at 1.3 percent compared to 1.2 percent in October.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue consumer and harmonized prices for November. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.4 percent, in line with flash estimate, and up from 1.8 percent in October.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for October. Economists forecast industrial output to remain flat after falling 2.0 percent in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX