Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Dec-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 13 December 2024 Director/PDMR Shareholder Britvic plc (the "Company") announces vesting on 12 December 2024 of the award over the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares") made on 12 December 2022 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") to Executive Directors. Details of the number of Shares under the DBP that vested in respect of Executive Directors deferred bonus are as follows: Name of Executive Director Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 Simon Litherland 39,990 18,862

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name of Executive Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Percentage of Issued Share Director Shares Person Shares Shares Capital Simon Litherland 474,667 - - 474,667 0.19%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 12 December 2024 ata price of 1,292.00 pence per Share.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP12.92 18,862 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 18,862 -- Price GBP243,697 (e) Date and time of the transaction 12 December 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0 21,128 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume n/a -- Price GBP0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 12 December 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

