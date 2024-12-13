Anzeige
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Dec-2024 / 07:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
13 December 2024 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholder 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") announces vesting on 12 December 2024 of the award over the Company's ordinary shares of 20 
pence per share ("Shares") made on 12 December 2022 under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") to Executive 
Directors. 
Details of the number of Shares under the DBP that vested in respect of Executive Directors deferred bonus are as 
follows: 
Name of Executive Director Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 
Simon Litherland      39,990         18,862

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name of Executive    Number of   Name of Connected   Number of   Total    Percentage of Issued Share 
Director        Shares     Person         Shares     Shares   Capital 
Simon Litherland    474,667    -           -       474,667   0.19%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 12 December 2024 ata price of 1,292.00 pence per Share.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and 
                                     dealing costs 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP12.92        18,862 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           18,862 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP243,697 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              12 December 2024 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Vesting of shares under the Deferred Bonus 
                                     Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          21,128 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           n/a 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              12 December 2024 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  364909 
EQS News ID:  2050503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2050503&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2024 02:08 ET (07:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
