Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Club de Madrid: Global Leaders and China Gathered in Madrid Call for a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

Finanznachrichten News

MADRID, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Collective Action for One Future," the ninth edition of the Imperial Springs International Forum co-organised by Club de Madrid and held in Madrid, for the first time outside China, has addressed the profound transformations shaping the international system. The Forum has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral dialogue, engaging a wider range of stakeholders towards a more inclusive and collaborative global order, and called for joint action to reduce prevailing antagonism and prevent the escalation of strategic tensions, including nuclear threats, trade wars, and unresolved regional conflicts.

ISIF 2024 Logo

Over 130 leaders, including former Heads of State and Government (Members of Club de Madrid), scholars, dignitaries, and representatives from more than 40 countries, as well as Chinese and Spanish authorities, have agreed on measures to revitalise multilateralism, strengthen international cooperation and rebuild trust among nations.

Hu Chunhua, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the 14th CPPCC, delivered a message from President Xi Jinping, highlighting "since its establishment, the Forum has adhered to advocating multilateralism, conducted in-depth discussions on global governance issues, and actively shared China's propositions." Diego Martínez Belío, Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, added: "The responsibility to generate inclusive economic growth transcends borders, and Spain defends and will continue to advocate for a constructive role between our country and China."

Discussions have focused on global challenges, including inflation, protectionism, and fragile supply chains. Leaders have called for reforming the WTO, stabilising international trade, and bolstering multilateral financial institutions like the G20 and development banks to promote financial stability and reduce debt in low- and middle-income countries.

The Forum has underscored the need for equitable international tax systems, debt restructuring for vulnerable countries, and inclusive financial frameworks. It has called for global governance frameworks for artificial intelligence and green technologies, ensuring fair access and preventing monopolisation.

Participants have prioritised implementing the Pact for the Future, adopted at the United Nations Summit on the Future in 2024. This Pact addresses sustainable development, security, climate action, and digital cooperation, emphasising accountability and resource mobilisation.

Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid, concluded: "This edition has illustrated that, even in a fragmented world, dialogue and cooperation remain our most effective tools for addressing shared challenges. The collective action we take today will shape the global governance of tomorrow."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564793/ISIF_2024_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-leaders-and-china-gathered-in-madrid-call-for-a-more-equitable-and-sustainable-future-302330744.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.