Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
13.12.24
08:04 Uhr
4,800 Euro
-0,080
-1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 10:36 Uhr
125 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Timetable for Share Conversions and update on Class Closure Resolutions

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Timetable for Share Conversions and update on Class Closure Resolutions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Timetable for Share Conversions and update on Class Closure Resolutions

13 December 2024

The Company announces that, for operational reasons, the deadline for receipt of share conversion requests for the December 2024 share conversion date has been brought forward to midday(GMT) on 30 December 2024.

Class Closure Resolutions ("CCRs") are likely to be triggered in respect of both the Company's Sterling and US dollar share classes following the announcement of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2024. If either or both of the CCRs are triggered, the Company will suspend the ability for shareholders to convert shares from one class to another class for the duration of the CCR process, starting with and including the January 2025 conversion date.

Shareholders are reminded that, in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation, CCRs would be triggered for the year ended 31 December 2024 in respect of either class of the Company's shares if the average daily closing market price of the relevant class of shares during 2024 was 8 per cent. or more below the average net asset value per share of such class taken over the 12 month-end NAV calculation dates occurring in 2024.

Should CCRs be triggered in respect of either or both classes of the Company's shares, a further announcement will be made in due course.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Manager

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com

Corporate Broker

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge

Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000


