13.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

Finanznachrichten News

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to launch its CreatorX Program, an initiative designed to empower content creators worldwide. This program aims to inspire individuals passionate about blockchain and cryptocurrency by offering structured incentives, amplified exposure, and collaboration opportunities.

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

The BingX CreatorX Program is to cater to a diverse range of content creators, from influencers and educators to emerging social media enthusiasts. It provides a streamlined participation process where creators can register, submit content, and track their progress. Creators shall be categorized into four performance-based tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, each with specific requirements and tailored rewards. Consistent high performers across consecutive sessions can unlock greater incentives as this aims to help creators grow expertise, expand reach, and establish a strong presence.

The rise of Web3 and blockchain technology has sparked a surge in demand for trustworthy information and educational resources. The CreatorX Program leverages BingX's global strength and expertise to meet this demand by empowering creators to produce insightful and engaging content that bridges the gap between blockchain technology and everyday users for improved Web3 understanding.

"We are thrilled to introduce the BingX CreatorX Program as a platform for creators to showcase their talent and share brilliant ideas within the crypto community," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "This initiative transcends all boundaries, inviting applications from across the globe. We warmly welcome creators across the globe and are ready to reward those who bring authenticity, inspiration, and insight to the audience. The BingX ecosystem will also provide the necessary support and resources for creators to succeed, ensuring that they are rewarded fairly."

The first session of the CreatorX Program invites creators to apply and share their unique experiences and highlights of using BingX Futures. By fostering authentic storytelling and knowledge-sharing, the initiative seeks to spark meaningful conversations and inspire a new wave of creativity and innovation in the evolving world of cryptocurrency.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580610/BingX_Launches_CreatorX_Program_1200_675_without_texts_2x.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-creativity-bingx-launches-the-creatorx-program-302331188.html

