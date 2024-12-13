BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to a 1-week low of 0.8301 against the euro, nearly a 2-week low of 1.2619 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 192.86 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8260, 1.2680 and 194.06, respectively.Against the franc, the pound edged down to 1.1277 from an early high of 1.1309.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback, 189.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX