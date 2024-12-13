Anzeige
13.12.2024 12:16 Uhr
The Esthetic Clinics Attracts 15% Global Patients to India, Amid Cosmetic Surgery Medical Tourism Boom: MedTalks News

Finanznachrichten News

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTalks News features The Esthetic Clinics® as a leading destination in India's thriving Cosmetic Surgery medical tourism industry. Over 15% of its patients are from international locations, making the clinic chain a trusted choice for advanced cosmetic surgery procedures at competitive prices.

Led by Dr Debraj Shome, an internationally recognised expert in facial plastic surgery, and Dr Rinky Kapoor, a noted cosmetic dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinics® offers a wide range of advanced cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures. These include blepharoplasty and eyelid surgeries, hair transplants and restoration surgeries, facial plastic surgery for cancer and scars, cosmetic rhinoplasty, laser treatments, non-surgical facelifts, skin laser treatments, weight loss treatments, body and breast contouring surgeries, and injectables like Botox, fillers, skin whitening treatments, and Ulthera. Each treatment is meticulously planned and executed for optimal outcomes.

Dr Debraj Shome is the only American Board Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon in India and serves as the Governor At Large of the Indian Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.

A recent success story at The Esthetic Clinics® is Ashley Baker, a transgender woman from the US who underwent facial feminisation surgery (FFS). FFS is essential for transgender women and non-binary individuals, transforming masculine facial features into a more feminine appearance. For Ashley, who faced prohibitive costs for surgery in the US, The Esthetic Clinics® provided a comprehensive transformation with a deep plane facelift, abdominal sculpting, liposuction, and hairline restoration.

Sharing her experience, Ashley Baker said, "The care and expertise I received at The Esthetic Clinics® were unparalleled. The transformation has been life-changing, allowing me to align my physical appearance with my gender identity thereby boosting my confidence. The cost was also a fraction of what I would have paid back home, making this high-quality care accessible to me."

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Esthetic Clinics® operates ten centres across major cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by skilled professionals, these centres deliver precise, excellent care. The blend of advanced techniques and affordability has cemented India's status as a premier destination for medical tourism, with The Esthetic Clinics® leading this growth.

About MedTalks: MedTalks (www.medtalks.in) is a healthcare and patient education platform offering resources across 100+ medical specialties.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0WJ1K751pQ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-esthetic-clinics-attracts-15-global-patients-to-india-amid-cosmetic-surgery-medical-tourism-boom-medtalks-news-302331265.html

