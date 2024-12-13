Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Dr Alasdair Nairn
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)
LEI:
2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Global Opportunities Trust plc
Ordinary shares of 1p
ISIN: GB0033862573
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price and volume
e)
Date of transaction
12 December 2024
f)
Place of transaction
XLON
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
13 December 2024