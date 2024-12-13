Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
Global Opportunities Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Dr Alasdair Gordon Mackenzie Nairn
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
12 December 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
12 December 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16.03
-
16.03
16.03
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
15.21
-
15.21
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB0033862573
4,684,822
-
16.03
-
SUBTOTAL 8. A
16.03
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Place of completion
Edinburgh
Date of completion
13 December 2024
.