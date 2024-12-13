CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Dollar's strength dominated market sentiment ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision due next week. Markets weighed the Fed's potentially not-so-aggressive easing plan for 2025 that boosted the Dollar.With the latest producer price inflation data from the U.S. higher than what was expected, the probability of a quarter-point rate cut in the Fed's review next week has moderated. The CME FedWatch tool shows rate cut probability decreasing to 96.7 percent and the probability of a status quo increasing to 3.3 percent.Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone helped by upbeat results from chip-maker Broadcom. European benchmarks too are trading on a positive note. Asian benchmarks however closed with deep losses.The Dollar Index is firm above the flatline after touching a high of 107.19 earlier in the trade. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst supply concerns triggered by speculations about potentially tighter sanctions on Iran and Russia. Prospects of improvement in the Middle East conflict as well as concerns about the Fed's monetary policy outlook dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,045.50, up 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,073.10, up 0.36% Germany's DAX at 20,518.95, up 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,319.59, up 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,449.73, up 0.39% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,990.15, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,490.50, down 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,296.00, down 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,391.88, down 2.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,971.24, down 2.09%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0488, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2645, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 153.48, up 0.56% AUD/USD at 0.6370, up 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.4222, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 106.97, up 0.01%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.335%, up 0.21% Germany at 2.2285%, up 1.76% France at 2.989%, up 0.95% U.K. at 4.4150%, up 1.15% Japan at 1.035%, down 0.29%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $73.95, up 0.74%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $70.63, up 0.87%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,688.79, down 0.76%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $99,986.90, down 0.57% Ethereum at $3,877.00, down 0.85% XRP (XRP) at $2.31, down 3.64% Solana at $224.82, down 2.31% BNB at $709.22, down 1.75%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX