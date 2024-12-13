CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The euro rose to more than a 2-week high of 161.08 against the yen, a 4-week high of 0.9385 against the Swiss franc and a 1-week high of 0.8301 against the pound, from early lows of 159.72, 0.9336 and 0.8260, respectively.Moving away from an early more than a 2-week low of 1.0453 against the U.S. dollar, the euro edged up to 1.0496.Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.8207 and 1.4929 from early lows of 1.8137 and 1.4877, respectively.The euro edged up to 1.6482 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.6421.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc, 0.84 against the pound, 1.06 against the greenback, 1.83 against the kiwi, 1.50 against the loonie and 1.66 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX