1847 Holdings LLC Announces $11.42 Million Private Placement to Fund the Planned Acquisition of a Millwork, Cabinetry, and Door Manufacturer

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings" or the "Company"), a holding company specializing in identifying over-looked, deep value investment opportunities in middle market businesses, announced today a private placement for gross proceeds of $11.42 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by the Company.

The proceeds from the private placement are exclusively intended to fund the previously announced planned acquisition of a millwork, cabinetry, and door manufacturer. As previously reported, the millwork, cabinetry, and door manufacturer, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, had unaudited revenue of $33.1 million and net income of $10.4 million for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024. The acquisition is expected to close imminently, with final steps underway.

The private placement consists of 42,311,118 units consisting of (i) one common share and/or a pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.01, (ii) one series A warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.81 (subject to adjustments), and (iii) one series B warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.54 (subject to adjustments). Additional details on the transaction will be available in the Company's Form 8-K, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The common shares, and the common shares issuable upon the conversion of the pre-funded warrants, the series A warrants, and the series B warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and, until so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 1847 Holdings

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

For the latest insights, follow 1847 on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EFSH@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: 1847 Holdings LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com