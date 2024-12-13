Anzeige
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2024 16:26 Uhr
Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Melanie Allen on Philanthropy and Climate Justice

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation:

A Georgia Climate Digest Interview

How can a more engaged, participatory approach to philanthropy help make a real impact on climate solutions and equity in Georgia? By embracing its position in the "messy middle" between funders and the many organizations striving to solve for climate, the Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice believes that philanthropy is significantly more impactful when funders adopt a collaborative approach with grantees.

What makes this approach so effective, and how can other funders get involved? Find out in this Georgia Climate Digest video conversation between Eriqah Vincent of Drawdown Georgia and Melanie Allen, co-director of the Hive Fund. With the Georgia Climate Digest Video Series, Drawdown Georgia will shine a light on some of the many Georgians who are working to bring climate solutions home.

Watch the video here.

Eriqah interviews Melanie Allen

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
