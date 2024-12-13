Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: A1180P | ISIN: US67576A1007 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OT
13.12.24
16:39 Uhr
13.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.: Ocular Therapeutix Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL, "Ocular"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that it has agreed to grant inducement awards to one newly hired employee. The awards were made as inducements material to the individual's acceptance of employment with Ocular under Ocular's 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement equity awards were granted effective as of December 9, 2024 and consist of (i) non-statutory stock options to purchase up to 215,000 shares of Ocular's common stock at a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Ocular's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on the effective date of grant, and (ii) restricted stock unit awards representing the right to receive 70,000 shares of Ocular's common stock. The stock option has a ten-year term and is scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the recipient's employment commencement date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to the individual's continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock unit award is scheduled to vest over three years, in equal annual installments, beginning on December 9, 2024, and subject to the recipient's continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates.

The inducement equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the award agreements covering the grants and Ocular's 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow Ocular on its website, LinkedIn or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI, PAXTRAVA, ELUTYX, and Ocular Therapeutix are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com


