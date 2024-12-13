Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2024 17:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yonder Media Mobile: How Far Can YOU Go for $10,000?

Finanznachrichten News

Global YO Launches the Ultimate Yonderer Challenge

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global YO, the premier provider of seamless travel eSIMs from Yonder Media Mobile, is inviting adventurers worldwide to push their limits and participate in the Ultimate Yonderer Challenge-a bold travel contest with a grand prize of $10,000.

The Challenge

The rules are simple:

  • Use your Global YO eSIM in as many countries as possible between December 13th, 2024 and 11:59pm on January 6th, 2025 (Three Kings' Day).
  • The Yonderer (that's you!) who travels to the most countries during that time period wins a $10,000 USD cash prize.
  • Tiebreaker: If there's a tie, the winner will be determined by who used the most minutes on YO Shout, our international low-bandwidth calling service (also within the Global YO application).

"We're daring travelers to YO their way around the world," said Kateryna Medushyvska, President of Global YO. "This challenge isn't just about winning-it's about embracing the thrill of exploration, creating unforgettable memories, and celebrating the spirit of adventure. Our audience is made up of bold adventurers, and we want to support their journeys and be the sponsor of their next great adventure."

Why Join the Challenge?

Whether you're an experienced globetrotter or a first-time adventurer, the Ultimate Yonderer Challenge is your chance to:

  • Explore more countries than ever before.
  • Use Global YO's convenient and affordable eSIM to stay connected everywhere.
  • Win $10,000 while living your travel dreams.

"It's that simple: Travel. YO. Win."

How to Get Started

Participants can join the challenge by purchasing and activating a Global YO eSIM from within the Global YO mobile app and traveling to as many countries as possible between December 13th, 2024 and January 6th, 2025. Use YO Shout during your journey to edge out the competition in case of a tie.

Ready to YO the world? The challenge is on-let's see how far YOU can go!

About Global YO

Global YO empowers adventurers with cutting-edge eSIM technology, offering instant connectivity across the globe without the hassle of physical SIM cards. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and adventure, Global YO ensures you stay connected wherever your journey takes you. Global YO is a company of Yonder Media Mobile.

For more information, visit www.globalyo.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-far-can-you-go-for-10-000-302331453.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.