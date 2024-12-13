Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13
13 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.708p. The highest price paid per share was 682.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,245,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,508,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
112
678.000
16:03:20
1036
678.000
16:03:20
709
678.000
16:03:20
705
677.600
16:00:29
546
677.600
16:00:29
1211
678.000
15:59:33
519
677.600
15:54:34
639
677.600
15:54:34
1186
678.200
15:53:23
285
678.200
15:50:23
561
678.200
15:50:23
459
678.200
15:50:22
1284
678.600
15:48:43
1239
678.200
15:43:25
1020
678.600
15:40:30
350
678.600
15:40:30
303
678.600
15:40:30
1211
678.800
15:40:20
462
678.800
15:39:18
796
678.800
15:37:44
525
678.800
15:37:44
1392
678.400
15:31:35
1308
679.400
15:29:44
1034
679.600
15:29:44
241
679.600
15:29:44
594
679.800
15:29:00
672
679.800
15:29:00
312
680.000
15:25:54
854
680.000
15:25:54
741
680.000
15:23:46
625
680.000
15:23:46
68
680.000
15:23:39
1164
680.000
15:23:39
1235
680.200
15:22:01
600
679.600
15:15:12
491
679.600
15:15:12
281
679.600
15:15:12
750
679.600
15:15:12
491
679.600
15:15:12
48
679.000
15:11:34
48
679.000
15:11:34
1227
679.000
15:11:34
1393
679.200
15:11:02
1018
679.600
15:07:04
693
679.600
15:07:04
1211
678.800
15:01:08
1224
679.000
15:01:04
1295
679.400
14:58:18
132
680.200
14:52:14
579
680.200
14:52:14
132
680.200
14:52:14
130
680.200
14:52:14
381
680.200
14:52:14
1303
680.200
14:52:14
1051
680.000
14:49:24
241
680.000
14:49:24
1328
680.200
14:45:46
1373
680.400
14:45:45
1364
680.600
14:45:45
1222
680.000
14:41:15
1356
679.200
14:36:00
638
680.000
14:34:51
744
680.000
14:34:51
1236
680.200
14:30:43
1078
680.600
14:28:46
203
680.600
14:28:46
1422
681.000
14:28:40
1341
681.200
14:28:36
873
681.400
14:28:25
350
681.400
14:28:25
1001
681.400
14:28:17
497
681.400
14:28:17
237
681.000
14:28:10
928
681.000
14:28:09
421
679.200
14:18:41
825
679.200
14:18:41
183
678.400
14:13:53
540
678.800
14:07:59
540
678.800
14:07:59
91
678.800
14:07:59
1163
680.400
13:59:32
1472
680.800
13:58:05
1237
681.200
13:56:25
237
681.400
13:54:13
1000
681.400
13:54:13
1260
681.000
13:49:36
75
681.000
13:49:36
64
681.000
13:49:36
354
680.200
13:36:10
1000
680.200
13:36:10
372
680.400
13:35:45
497
680.400
13:35:45
288
680.200
13:33:56
564
680.200
13:33:56
276
680.200
13:33:56
275
680.200
13:33:25
41
680.200
13:33:25
1169
679.400
13:29:55
713
678.800
13:07:25
776
678.800
13:07:25
533
678.800
13:07:25
1271
678.800
12:44:56
1295
679.000
12:37:01
1280
680.200
12:18:39
83
680.200
12:18:39
833
680.400
12:12:54
512
680.400
12:12:54
1244
680.800
11:51:57
194
680.800
11:39:36
1109
680.800
11:39:36
1283
680.400
11:30:28
9
680.400
11:30:28
695
680.600
11:18:15
593
680.600
11:18:15
996
680.000
10:55:09
387
680.000
10:55:09
1201
680.000
10:40:28
1164
679.800
10:36:14
1193
681.600
10:20:36
1134
681.800
10:17:50
1321
682.000
10:16:34
885
682.400
10:16:11
388
682.400
10:16:11
1303
682.800
10:15:37
84
682.400
10:12:34
84
682.400
10:12:34
1097
682.400
10:12:34
270
681.800
10:06:15
15
681.600
10:05:13
1117
681.000
10:04:20
206
681.200
10:04:19
1316
679.400
10:03:27
788
679.400
09:57:05
836
679.400
09:57:05
519
679.400
09:57:05
300
679.400
09:57:05
609
679.400
09:57:05
1377
677.800
09:43:19
523
677.200
09:29:55
693
677.200
09:29:55
1379
677.000
08:52:15
900
678.600
08:34:18
460
678.600
08:34:18
1275
678.400
08:20:11
1269
677.400
08:14:00
755
676.000
08:03:06
481
676.000
08:03:06