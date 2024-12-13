Anzeige
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
PR Newswire
13.12.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

13 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.708p. The highest price paid per share was 682.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,245,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,508,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

112

678.000

16:03:20

1036

678.000

16:03:20

709

678.000

16:03:20

705

677.600

16:00:29

546

677.600

16:00:29

1211

678.000

15:59:33

519

677.600

15:54:34

639

677.600

15:54:34

1186

678.200

15:53:23

285

678.200

15:50:23

561

678.200

15:50:23

459

678.200

15:50:22

1284

678.600

15:48:43

1239

678.200

15:43:25

1020

678.600

15:40:30

350

678.600

15:40:30

303

678.600

15:40:30

1211

678.800

15:40:20

462

678.800

15:39:18

796

678.800

15:37:44

525

678.800

15:37:44

1392

678.400

15:31:35

1308

679.400

15:29:44

1034

679.600

15:29:44

241

679.600

15:29:44

594

679.800

15:29:00

672

679.800

15:29:00

312

680.000

15:25:54

854

680.000

15:25:54

741

680.000

15:23:46

625

680.000

15:23:46

68

680.000

15:23:39

1164

680.000

15:23:39

1235

680.200

15:22:01

600

679.600

15:15:12

491

679.600

15:15:12

281

679.600

15:15:12

750

679.600

15:15:12

491

679.600

15:15:12

48

679.000

15:11:34

48

679.000

15:11:34

1227

679.000

15:11:34

1393

679.200

15:11:02

1018

679.600

15:07:04

693

679.600

15:07:04

1211

678.800

15:01:08

1224

679.000

15:01:04

1295

679.400

14:58:18

132

680.200

14:52:14

579

680.200

14:52:14

132

680.200

14:52:14

130

680.200

14:52:14

381

680.200

14:52:14

1303

680.200

14:52:14

1051

680.000

14:49:24

241

680.000

14:49:24

1328

680.200

14:45:46

1373

680.400

14:45:45

1364

680.600

14:45:45

1222

680.000

14:41:15

1356

679.200

14:36:00

638

680.000

14:34:51

744

680.000

14:34:51

1236

680.200

14:30:43

1078

680.600

14:28:46

203

680.600

14:28:46

1422

681.000

14:28:40

1341

681.200

14:28:36

873

681.400

14:28:25

350

681.400

14:28:25

1001

681.400

14:28:17

497

681.400

14:28:17

237

681.000

14:28:10

928

681.000

14:28:09

421

679.200

14:18:41

825

679.200

14:18:41

183

678.400

14:13:53

540

678.800

14:07:59

540

678.800

14:07:59

91

678.800

14:07:59

1163

680.400

13:59:32

1472

680.800

13:58:05

1237

681.200

13:56:25

237

681.400

13:54:13

1000

681.400

13:54:13

1260

681.000

13:49:36

75

681.000

13:49:36

64

681.000

13:49:36

354

680.200

13:36:10

1000

680.200

13:36:10

372

680.400

13:35:45

497

680.400

13:35:45

288

680.200

13:33:56

564

680.200

13:33:56

276

680.200

13:33:56

275

680.200

13:33:25

41

680.200

13:33:25

1169

679.400

13:29:55

713

678.800

13:07:25

776

678.800

13:07:25

533

678.800

13:07:25

1271

678.800

12:44:56

1295

679.000

12:37:01

1280

680.200

12:18:39

83

680.200

12:18:39

833

680.400

12:12:54

512

680.400

12:12:54

1244

680.800

11:51:57

194

680.800

11:39:36

1109

680.800

11:39:36

1283

680.400

11:30:28

9

680.400

11:30:28

695

680.600

11:18:15

593

680.600

11:18:15

996

680.000

10:55:09

387

680.000

10:55:09

1201

680.000

10:40:28

1164

679.800

10:36:14

1193

681.600

10:20:36

1134

681.800

10:17:50

1321

682.000

10:16:34

885

682.400

10:16:11

388

682.400

10:16:11

1303

682.800

10:15:37

84

682.400

10:12:34

84

682.400

10:12:34

1097

682.400

10:12:34

270

681.800

10:06:15

15

681.600

10:05:13

1117

681.000

10:04:20

206

681.200

10:04:19

1316

679.400

10:03:27

788

679.400

09:57:05

836

679.400

09:57:05

519

679.400

09:57:05

300

679.400

09:57:05

609

679.400

09:57:05

1377

677.800

09:43:19

523

677.200

09:29:55

693

677.200

09:29:55

1379

677.000

08:52:15

900

678.600

08:34:18

460

678.600

08:34:18

1275

678.400

08:20:11

1269

677.400

08:14:00

755

676.000

08:03:06

481

676.000

08:03:06


