Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Dec-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 13 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 88,600 Highest price paid per share: 130.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.3751p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,715,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,715,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.3751p 88,600

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2385 129.00 08:35:21 00315736148TRLO1 XLON 2385 129.00 08:35:21 00315736147TRLO1 XLON 300 129.50 08:53:27 00315753977TRLO1 XLON 400 129.50 09:08:59 00315769580TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 09:09:43 00315770254TRLO1 XLON 44 129.50 09:19:54 00315780823TRLO1 XLON 88 129.50 09:19:54 00315780824TRLO1 XLON 33 129.50 09:19:57 00315780870TRLO1 XLON 1624 129.00 09:27:09 00315787935TRLO1 XLON 1624 129.00 09:27:09 00315787934TRLO1 XLON 111 128.50 09:27:11 00315787949TRLO1 XLON 510 129.00 09:27:48 00315788508TRLO1 XLON 810 129.00 09:27:48 00315788509TRLO1 XLON 660 129.00 09:34:22 00315795175TRLO1 XLON 73 128.50 09:35:57 00315796742TRLO1 XLON 72 128.50 09:35:57 00315796743TRLO1 XLON 671 128.50 09:39:54 00315799705TRLO1 XLON 572 128.50 09:39:54 00315799704TRLO1 XLON 157 128.50 09:47:28 00315806313TRLO1 XLON 139 128.50 09:47:28 00315806314TRLO1 XLON 111 128.50 09:47:28 00315806315TRLO1 XLON 145 128.50 09:47:28 00315806316TRLO1 XLON 76 129.00 10:06:48 00315817613TRLO1 XLON 166 129.00 10:06:48 00315817614TRLO1 XLON 366 129.00 10:06:48 00315817615TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 10:06:48 00315817616TRLO1 XLON 532 128.50 10:27:15 00315818308TRLO1 XLON 68 128.50 10:27:15 00315818307TRLO1 XLON 477 129.00 10:34:48 00315818501TRLO1 XLON 326 129.00 10:34:48 00315818502TRLO1 XLON 647 129.50 10:35:09 00315818509TRLO1 XLON 930 129.50 10:35:09 00315818510TRLO1 XLON 743 129.50 10:35:09 00315818511TRLO1 XLON 200 130.00 11:00:49 00315820435TRLO1 XLON 141 130.00 11:00:49 00315820436TRLO1 XLON 2483 129.50 11:03:04 00315820553TRLO1 XLON 2483 129.50 11:03:04 00315820554TRLO1 XLON 505 129.00 11:19:00 00315821671TRLO1 XLON 301 129.00 11:19:00 00315821672TRLO1 XLON 53 129.00 11:19:00 00315821673TRLO1 XLON 753 129.00 11:19:00 00315821675TRLO1 XLON 61 129.00 11:19:00 00315821669TRLO1 XLON 745 129.00 11:19:00 00315821670TRLO1 XLON 806 129.00 11:19:00 00315821674TRLO1 XLON 531 129.50 11:19:00 00315821676TRLO1 XLON 1323 129.50 11:19:00 00315821677TRLO1 XLON 581 129.00 11:19:10 00315821683TRLO1 XLON 247 129.00 11:19:10 00315821684TRLO1 XLON 258 129.00 11:19:10 00315821685TRLO1 XLON 552 129.00 11:57:12 00315822810TRLO1 XLON 581 129.00 12:22:16 00315823724TRLO1 XLON 247 129.00 12:22:16 00315823725TRLO1 XLON 827 129.00 12:22:16 00315823726TRLO1 XLON 18 129.00 12:22:16 00315823720TRLO1 XLON 258 129.00 12:22:16 00315823721TRLO1 XLON 552 129.00 12:22:16 00315823722TRLO1 XLON 827 129.00 12:22:16 00315823723TRLO1 XLON 300 129.00 12:45:10 00315824364TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 12:45:10 00315824365TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 12:45:26 00315824370TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 12:45:56 00315824382TRLO1 XLON 428 129.50 12:48:27 00315824444TRLO1 XLON 190 129.50 12:48:27 00315824445TRLO1 XLON 932 129.50 12:48:27 00315824446TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 12:48:27 00315824447TRLO1 XLON 964 129.50 12:48:27 00315824448TRLO1 XLON 267 129.50 12:48:34 00315824451TRLO1 XLON 1374 129.50 12:48:35 00315824452TRLO1 XLON 191 129.50 12:48:35 00315824453TRLO1 XLON 2591 130.00 13:17:33 00315825124TRLO1 XLON

2591 130.00 13:17:33 00315825123TRLO1 XLON 600 130.00 13:20:53 00315825184TRLO1 XLON 973 130.50 13:21:51 00315825206TRLO1 XLON 670 130.50 13:21:51 00315825207TRLO1 XLON 300 130.50 13:32:57 00315825400TRLO1 XLON 700 130.00 13:32:57 00315825401TRLO1 XLON 819 130.00 14:14:31 00315826330TRLO1 XLON 819 130.00 14:14:31 00315826331TRLO1 XLON 819 130.00 14:14:31 00315826332TRLO1 XLON 819 130.00 14:14:31 00315826333TRLO1 XLON 1000 130.00 14:22:38 00315826720TRLO1 XLON 1000 130.00 14:22:41 00315826725TRLO1 XLON 716 129.50 14:56:24 00315828125TRLO1 XLON 1631 129.50 14:56:24 00315828127TRLO1 XLON 99 129.50 14:56:24 00315828129TRLO1 XLON 1631 129.50 14:56:24 00315828126TRLO1 XLON 815 129.50 14:56:24 00315828128TRLO1 XLON 2581 129.50 15:10:03 00315828956TRLO1 XLON 2581 129.50 15:10:03 00315828955TRLO1 XLON 214 129.50 15:37:16 00315830204TRLO1 XLON 2404 129.50 15:46:52 00315830742TRLO1 XLON 1322 129.50 15:46:52 00315830743TRLO1 XLON 1082 129.50 15:46:52 00315830744TRLO1 XLON 2495 129.00 15:57:44 00315831048TRLO1 XLON 832 129.00 15:57:44 00315831050TRLO1 XLON 2495 129.00 15:57:44 00315831049TRLO1 XLON 832 129.00 15:57:44 00315831051TRLO1 XLON 2921 129.00 15:57:44 00315831052TRLO1 XLON 515 129.00 15:57:44 00315831053TRLO1 XLON 548 129.00 15:57:44 00315831054TRLO1 XLON 190 129.00 15:58:19 00315831125TRLO1 XLON 308 129.00 16:00:11 00315831228TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 16:11:12 00315831613TRLO1 XLON 487 129.50 16:22:12 00315832070TRLO1 XLON 549 129.50 16:22:12 00315832071TRLO1 XLON 720 129.50 16:22:12 00315832072TRLO1 XLON 2711 129.50 16:22:12 00315832073TRLO1 XLON 145 129.50 16:22:12 00315832074TRLO1 XLON 153 129.50 16:22:12 00315832075TRLO1 XLON 1414 129.50 16:22:12 00315832076TRLO1 XLON 1351 129.50 16:22:12 00315832077TRLO1 XLON 588 129.50 16:22:12 00315832078TRLO1 XLON 711 129.50 16:22:28 00315832085TRLO1 XLON 19 129.50 16:22:55 00315832110TRLO1 XLON 403 129.50 16:23:20 00315832125TRLO1 XLON 12 129.50 16:24:19 00315832225TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

