Excessive Screen Time Threatens Children's Futures: Tutors International Urges Parents to Take Action

OXFORD, England, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International , the leading provider of full-time private tuition, is urging parents to take a proactive role in managing their children's screen time.

With concerns mounting about the impact of excessive screen time on children's health, education and social skills, Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International and independent educational consultant stresses the importance of balance and boundaries in fostering a healthier relationship with technology. He elaborates:

"There's no denying that screen time is here to stay but in order for children to be fully enabled, it must be controlled, directed, shaped and balanced to fit a child's rounded educational journey."

Research highlights the dangers of screen dependency

Students, when using a computer for homework, typically last about 6 minutes before they hop onto their social media accounts or start messaging their friends.

before they hop onto their social media accounts or start messaging their friends. When using a computer during a class, students can spend up to 38 minutes of every hour off topic or task.

Excessive screen use is linked to:

Less physical activity

Problems with sleep

Slower cognitive skills

Difficulty concentrating

The benefits of healthy screen time

Tutors International acknowledges that technology can also enhance education. Healthy screen time provides activities that are useful and help children understand the world better.

Properly managed screen time can promote:

Encourage critical thinking

Promote creativity

Aid their problem-solving skills

Promote engagement with educational tools.

However, the key lies in moderation and intentional use.

A call to action for parents

Tutors International is encouraging parents to define clear, personalised boundaries for their children's screen use.

"Rules need to be set and adhered to. Every child is different and learns in their own way, making determining appropriate screen time usage a skill to master. Balancing the recommendations with reality is challenging," says Caller.

The balanced approach

"Balance is the essence of success, achieved by factoring in the uniqueness of the child and how best they learn, socialise, and relax," explains Caller. "Parents need to get involved in shaping and setting the boundaries that define their child's screen time. They should be talking to their children, encouraging good choices and giving their child easy access to other activities, including fresh air and exercise."

Other people who help in the provision of their child's education, such as a tutor, nanny, or grandparent must be fully cognisant of the boundaries the parent has set.

For parents looking at homeschooling, a private tutor can be a valuable resource. Tutors can help ensure screen time is productive, integrating it into a well-rounded education that includes offline activities like outdoor exploration and hands-on learning.

Tutors International warns that failing to address this issue could lead to a future where well-rounded childhoods, essential for personal and academic growth, become a rarity.

