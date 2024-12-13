Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2025.

About the Company

