Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2025.
Ingredion Incorporated
