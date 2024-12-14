Broadcom has demonstrated exceptional performance in its latest fiscal year, with total revenue soaring 44 percent to reach $51.6 billion. The company's artificial intelligence segment emerged as the standout performer, recording a remarkable 220 percent surge to $12.2 billion. This impressive growth trajectory was particularly evident in the fourth quarter, where revenue climbed to $14.05 billion, substantially exceeding the previous year's $9.3 billion figure. The market responded enthusiastically to these results, pushing the company's stock price to unprecedented heights with a notable pre-market surge of 14.7 percent.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, Broadcom maintains a bullish outlook, projecting a 65 percent growth in AI segment revenue for the first quarter of the new fiscal year. The company's optimism is further bolstered by expectations that the addressable market for AI data center components could expand to $90 billion by fiscal year 2027. The recent acquisition of two major data center customers reinforces this positive trajectory, positioning Broadcom as a key player in the rapidly evolving AI technology landscape.

