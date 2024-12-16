FITUR/IFEMA MADRID: FITUR 2025 will highlight the great potential for development of the Japanese and Spanish tourism markets

Japan will have a major presence at FITUR with official representation and companies showing their latest products.

MADRID, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain and Japan have great potential for the development of their tourism markets, as will be shown at FITUR 2025, to be held from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID. In addition to their official participation through the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), companies such as Ibero Japan and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau will be showcasing their value proposition to the global tourism market.

The Japanese market is showing a steady recovery in overseas travel, with particular demand for Spanish destinations. According to JNTO, in 2023 the number of Japanese departures amounted to 9.6 million, 310,590 destined for Spain, 150% more than in 2022. In the first seven months of 2024, the figure has reached 235,767, an increase of 147.35% compared to the same period in 2023.

In the first nine months of 2024, Japan welcomed 120,500 Spanish visitors, 56% more than in the same period of 2023. In addition, the Asian country will be increasing its appeal with the organisation of the Osaka World Expo 2025 and the JNTO will be presenting different proposals for travellers to mark this occasion at FITUR: luxury travel with destinations and experiences to escape from everyday life, regional destinations to discover and sustainable travel.

Yasuyuki Harada, executive director of the Japan National Tourist Officein Madrid, explains that with the return of Iberia's direct Madrid-Tokyo flight, the number of Spanish visitors to Japan is expected to reach a record high. "FITUR 2025 will be the first major tourism fair at which we can see how travel to Japan continues to follow this upward trend and will be a unique opportunity to discover the infinite variety of tourist attractions that this destination has to offer."

Tourist spending has also recovered in recent years, according to Oxford Economics. The spending of Japanese visitors to Spain in 2023 amounted to 840 million euros, with an average spend among the highest in the world, while Spaniards are, together with the Italians and Russians, the visitors who spend the most money on their trips to Japan.

In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

