FITUR/IFEMA MADRID: FITUR 2025 will show the significant progress in tourism between Korea and Spain following the opening of borders and improved connectivity.

Korea will have an official representation at the 45th edition of FITUR.

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2025, taking place from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, will confirm through the official representation of the Korea Tourism Organisation the significant progress in tourism between Korea andSpain. According to Turespaña, the Asia-Pacific markets are experiencing a steady growth, both in terms of spending and the number of tourists, due to the total opening of borders from 2023 and improved connectivity, with new direct routes from South Korea to various Spanish airports. In 2023, 434,372 Korean tourists visited Spain, with a year-on-year increase of 140.1%, spending 1,273 billion euros, representing an average spend of 2,931 euros.

For its part, the number of Spaniards visiting Korea has been quantified in recent years at around 25,000 visitors per year. However, the increase in the number of weekly flights between the two countries in recent years will promote an increase in visits in the future, according to the First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Korea in the book published to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In terms of connectivity, Korea is demonstrating an active involvement of airlines scheduling flights to Spain. According to the latest information, there are seven weekly flights to Barcelona and three to Madrid on scheduled flights. In addition, Air Premia continues to offer charter flights to Barcelona and T'Way Air has been authorised to operate between Korea and Spain.

Moreover, according to the Culture and Information Service, the Korean government is implementing new measures to encourage foreign tourists to spend more time in the country. And the Ministry of SMEs and Emerging Enterprises announced last October the submission of a draft amendment to the Regulatory Exceptions for Free Zones and Special Development Areas Act, with the aim of increasing medical tourism and encouraging the development of local industry.

In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580872/FITUR_IFEMA_MADRID.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580825/5077190/FITUR_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fitur-2025-will-show-the-significant-progress-in-tourism-between-korea-and-spain-following-the-opening-of-borders-and-improved-connectivity-302331447.html